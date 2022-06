AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,004 tickets and there are 386 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Adam Page vs. David Finlay

Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal

Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal winner vs. Jon Moxley – winner advances to the tournament finals