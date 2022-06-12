AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 4,247 tickets and there are 778 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match

Wardlow vs. 20-on-1 handicap elimination match

AEW All-Atlantic Championship tournament qualifying match: Miro vs. Ethan Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match