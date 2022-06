AEW will hold a Dynamite event from UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,420 tickets and there are 987 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

United Empire vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Chris Jericho