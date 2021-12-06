AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 9,079 tickets and there are 2,708 left.
AEW Presents Dynamite & Rampage
Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM
UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY
Available Tickets => 2,708 (-309)
Current Setup/Capacity => 11,787
Tickets Distributed => 9,079 (77%)
Here is the updated card for the show:
Dynamite Diamond battle royale
Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver
Riho vs Jamie Hayter
The Young Bucks vs. CHAOS