AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 9,079 tickets and there are 2,708 left.

AEW Presents Dynamite & Rampage

Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 2,708 (-309)

Current Setup/Capacity => 11,787

Tickets Distributed => 9,079 (77%) — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 6, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Dynamite Diamond battle royale

Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

Riho vs Jamie Hayter

The Young Bucks vs. CHAOS