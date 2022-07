AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Gas South Arena in Duluth GA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,931 tickets and there are 2,051 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire death match

Luchasaurus & Christian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends