AEW will hold a Dynamite event from DCU Center in Worcester, MA, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,739 tickets and there are 1,182 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

– AEW Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

– Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. RUSH

– Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese