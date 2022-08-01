AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,114 tickets, and there are 1,189 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Undisputed Elite return

Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

Powerhouse Hobbs in action

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake on August 10

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

Dumpster match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club