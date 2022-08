AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,737 tickets, and there are 1,183 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Chris Jericho

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne

Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a coffin match

Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a tornado tag team match