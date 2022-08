AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,763 tickets and there are 1,269 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Jon Moxley promo