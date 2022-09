AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix the show has sold 5,241 tickets and there are 1,765 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia