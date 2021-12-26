AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 2,973 tickets and there are 418 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

— Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent.

— Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker.

— Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Semi Final Match.