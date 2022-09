AEW will hold a Dynamite event from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,640 tickets and there are 1,110 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World title eliminator: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Saraya speaks

MJF speaks

Chris Jericho championship celebration