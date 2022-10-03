AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,819 tickets and there are 468 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hangman Page vs. Rush

Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Luchasaurus in action

National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn