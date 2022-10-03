AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,819 tickets and there are 468 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta
Hangman Page vs. Rush
Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford
Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
Luchasaurus in action
National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn