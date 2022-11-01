AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,599 tickets and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty AEW World title eliminator match

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Saraya/Britt Baker interview with Renee Paquette

The Acclaimed’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage