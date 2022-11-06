AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,675 tickets and there are 855 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

-The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Title Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

– 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

– Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

– Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

– Jon Moxley speaks.