AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,314 tickets and there are 1,302 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Jade Cargill TBS title celebration

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

Best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-0)

AEW World Champion MJF promo