AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,804 tickets and there are 730 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

MJF promo

Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin

Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

Jamie Hayter interview

Jon Moxley speaks