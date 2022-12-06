AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,804 tickets and there are 730 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
MJF promo
Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR
TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin
Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal
Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia
Jamie Hayter interview
Jon Moxley speaks