AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

FTR vs. Gunn Club

Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match 5 in the best of 7 series for the AEW Trios titles)

Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee face-to-face

Bryan Danielson appearance

Ricky Starks appearance