AEW will hold a Dynamite event from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,737 tickets and there are 1,100 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S.

The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven for the AEW Trios titles

Top Flight vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley

Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow