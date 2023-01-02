AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,939 tickets and there are 8,230 left. The show is set up for 10,169. Here is the updated card for the show:

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

MJF appearance

Medical update on Hangman Page