AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,939 tickets and there are 8,230 left. The show is set up for 10,169. Here is the updated card for the show:
Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho
TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese
Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue
Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
MJF appearance
Medical update on Hangman Page