AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,188 tickets, and there are 2,030 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook

The Elite vs. Death Triangle in a ladder match for the AEW Trios titles

Jericho Appreciation Society to speak