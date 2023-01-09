AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,188 tickets, and there are 2,030 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook
The Elite vs. Death Triangle in a ladder match for the AEW Trios titles
Jericho Appreciation Society to speak
AEW Presents "Dynamite & Rampage"
Wed • Jan 11 • 4:00 PM
Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
Available Tickets => 2,030
Current Setup/Capacity => 10,218
Tickets Distributed => 8,188
New upper decks added as noted below.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/9oDZwYwI6b
