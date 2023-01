AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,902 tickets and there are 972 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

TNT Title match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm

Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Hook

Family therapy with The Gunns/The Acclaimed