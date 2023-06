AEW will hold a Dynamite event from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,933 tickets and there are 1,345 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament first round match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Full bracket for the AEW blind eliminator tournament will be revealed

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara