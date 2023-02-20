AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,385 tickets and there are 1,267 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Tony Khan “has an important announcement”
Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno
Tag team battle royale for a spot in the Tag Team title match at Revolution
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill
Saraya vs. Skye Blue
Christian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone
Bryan Danielson promo