AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,385 tickets and there are 1,267 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Tony Khan “has an important announcement”

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Tag team battle royale for a spot in the Tag Team title match at Revolution

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

Christian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone

Bryan Danielson promo