AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,484 tickets and there are 500 left. It’s set up for 3,984 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in a Texas Death Match

MJF & Adam Cole talk about All In

Chris Jericho will give an answer to Don Callis

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Winner advances to AEW All In Women’s title four-way: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

The Acclaimed will be in action

Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega