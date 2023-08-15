AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,484 tickets and there are 500 left. It’s set up for 3,984 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:
AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta
Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in a Texas Death Match
MJF & Adam Cole talk about All In
Chris Jericho will give an answer to Don Callis
Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
Winner advances to AEW All In Women’s title four-way: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny
The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns
The Acclaimed will be in action
Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega