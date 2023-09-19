AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,493 tickets and there are 4,145 left.

It’s set up for 11,638. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston in a Title vs. Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara.