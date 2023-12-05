AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,457 tickets, and there are 1,422 left.
It’s set up for 5,879 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:
TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Adam Copeland
AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue
Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe
Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Rush
Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal