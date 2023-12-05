AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,457 tickets, and there are 1,422 left.

It’s set up for 5,879 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Adam Copeland

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal