AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,156 tickets and there are 1,789 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Texas Death Match: Lance Archer vs. Hangman Page

Chris Jericho has called for a meeting of the Inner Circle

MJF appearance

Face of the Revolution qualifying match: Isiah Kassidy vs. “a top wrestler” debuting

Tony Khan “major announcement”