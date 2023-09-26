AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield CO this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,546 tickets and there are 1,402 left. It’s set up for 3,948.

They drew 4,229 the last time they were at the venue last December. Here is the updated card for the show:

Contract signing for WrestleDream between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole

Jim Ross sit-down interview with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Christian Cage

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn