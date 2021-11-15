AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,552 tickets and there are 894 left.

AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA Available Tickets => 894

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,446

Tickets Distributed => 4,552 (84%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/nDFciGeFfW — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 15, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii

TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal

TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed

Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno