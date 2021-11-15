AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,552 tickets and there are 894 left.
AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA
Available Tickets => 894
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,446
Tickets Distributed => 4,552 (84%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/nDFciGeFfW
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 15, 2021
Here is the updated card for the show:
The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii
TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal
TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed
Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno