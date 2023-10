AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,795 tickets and there are 881 left.

It’s set up for 3,676. Here is the updated card for the show:

Adam Copeland’s debut promo

Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara

AEW International Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson

Jay White & Juice Robinson speak