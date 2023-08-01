AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,421 tickets and there are 1,061 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defend against El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Jack Perry face-to-face with Jerry Lynn

Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in an anything goes match

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF to speak

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh