AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,315 tickets and there are 639 left.

AEW Dynamite

Wed • Nov 10 • 7:00 PM

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN Available Tickets => 639 (-84)

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,954

Tickets Distributed => 5,315 (89%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/U6iW1SiqWb — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 8, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (w/ Orange Cassidy)

PAC vs. Dax Harwood

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page AEW World title contract signing for Full Gear

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa and Anna Jay

Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal