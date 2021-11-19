WWE has reportedly sold more than 75,000 tickets for WrestleMania 38.

WWE officially put tickets on sale this past Friday, after a two-day pre-sale, and sold more than 75,000 total tickets at the highest prices of any pro wrestling show in history. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that this would by, by far, the most tickets WWE has ever sold for a single event in its first days of being on-sale, due to the big event expanding to two nights.

As of today there were said to be around 37,500 tickets sold for each night. These numbers per show are lower than the first week of most events in the past several years, and some people within WWE were disappointed by the numbers, and blamed this on the ticket prices being too high.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.