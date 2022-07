WWE Clash At The Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 60,293 tickets, and 11,517 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 71,810.

WWE had 59,000 pre-registrations in the first 24 hours after the event was announced in April.

The show will mark the first stadium event run by WWE in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, which was held at Wembley Stadium, London.