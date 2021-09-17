WWE holds the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena, which will air on Peacock.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show has 7,628 tickets out with just over 6,000 paid. The secondary market get-in price is $40. Wrestle Tix also has the seating chart:

WWE Extreme Rules

Sun • Sep 26 • 7:30 PM

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH Available Tickets => 1668 (-119)

Estimated Capacity => 9,019

Tickets Distributed => 7,351 (82%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/5COH3szD2W — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 12, 2021

The current lineup includes:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profit