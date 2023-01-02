WWE will hold its NXT Vengeance Day event from Chase Center from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on February 4.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,972 tickets and there are 1,593 left. It’s set up for 4,565 seats. The last NXT special was Deadline in December.

Here is the updated card for this Wednesday’s episode of NXT:

* Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

* Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s Evil

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

* Trick Williams vs. Axiom

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker