WWE will hold the Payback PPV on September 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,598 tickets and there are 180 left. The show is set up for 10,996 tickets.

It marks the first premium live event to take place in the city in five years. Here is the updated WWE 2023 PLE schedule:

Sunday, July 30, 2023: NXT Great American Bash – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas

Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, August 12, 2023: WWE NXT PLE – Location TBA

Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center