WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 30,118 tickets, and 3,684 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 33,802.

Updated WWE Event Schedule

Saturday, November 5: Crown Jewel from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Saturday, January 1: WWE Day 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Saturday, January 28: WWE Royal Rumble – San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome

Saturday, February 18: WWE Elimination Chamber – Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2nd: WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles CA