WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors confirmed thus far – Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Country music star Hardy to perform