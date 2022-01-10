WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 26,647 tickets and there are 3,329 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Sheamus,

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler

WWE Championship Match:

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley

Mixed Tag Team Match:

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Seth Rollins