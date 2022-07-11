WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 29,422 tickets and 6,837 are left.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey