WWE will hold WrestleMania 39 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on April 1 and 2, 2023.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the venue will be set up for a capacity of 55,992

The first night sold 54,026 tickets with 1,966 left, while the second night sold 54,716 tickets with 1,276 left.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley have been confirmed for the show.