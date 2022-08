WWE will hold WrestleMania 39 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Apr 1 and 2, 2023.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the venue will be set up for a capacity of 51,146.

The first night sold 49,544 tickets with 1,602 left, while the second night sold 50,122 tickets with 1,024 left.