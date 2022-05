WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 7,130 tickets and there are 371 left. The show is 95% sold out. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey – I Quit Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Madcap Moss vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos