WWE will hold a house show this Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 6,315 tickets and there are 3,327 left.

Here’s the current card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. an unknown opponent

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. an unknown opponent

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley.

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Big E & Kofi Kingston.