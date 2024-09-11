WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 after a special pre-sale scheduled for Thursday, September 12.

After WWE announced the news with Bret Hart, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on the WWE Monday Night Raw “Season Premiere” earlier this week, the company subsequently issued the following press release with all of the particulars.

Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages Available Now Through On Location



STAMFORD, Conn., September 10, 2024 – As announced during Monday Night Raw, tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames® will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.ca. Survivor Series: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making it the first-ever Survivor Series to emanate from the city.



Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/survivorseries-2024-presale.



Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To buy now or learn more, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.



Survivor Series: WarGames streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.