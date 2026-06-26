Tiffany Stratton recently found herself receiving criticism after a promotional video for WWE trading cards made its way online.

During the video, Stratton opened a pack of cards featuring wrestling legends including Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter, Viscera, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and Asuka.

She misread Sgt. Slaughter’s name by pronouncing “Sgt.” as the individual letters “S-G-T,” mispronounced Viscera’s name, and admitted she did not recognize Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter, or Viscera before recognizing Steamboat and Asuka.

The clip sparked backlash from some fans, particularly over her unfamiliarity with Sgt. Slaughter and Junkyard Dog. However, the reality is that Stratton is only 27 years old, those stars were well before her generation, and she also did not grow up as a wrestling fan.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)