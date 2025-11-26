WWE fans may not have to wait long into 2026 to see Seth Rollins back in the mix again.

Rollins has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, an issue severe enough to require surgery and a full write-off storyline on WWE TV.

A tough blow for “The Visionary.”

And it arrived at the worst possible time.

Rollins popped up on the newest episode of Something’s Burning with comedian Bert Kreischer, where he openly walked through the injury, the surgery, and the expected recovery timeline. Doctors gave him an initial estimate of six months out of action.

That’s a long stretch. But Rollins is already looking for positives.

“I mean, there’s nothing good about being hurt. I’m trying to find the silver linings,” Rollins said. “I’ll get to spend more time with my daughter, which is great. More time at home. Once I get this thing [shoulder sling] off, which is in like another month, then it might be, like, full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and have to start training to get ready to come back.”

Rollins noted that the real work begins once the sling comes off. He’s expecting a slow ramp-up rather than an immediate jump back into full training.

He has a target, though, and it’s WrestleMania season.

“My guess is about 8–12 weeks of, like, ‘Okay, now I have to stop eating like an assh*le.’ Probably 12 weeks. Plus, we’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season. So I’m hoping around February, after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, okay, lock in, no more BS,” Rollins said.

The goal? Start training in February… and hopefully return a month after that.

“Give myself a month before I come back-ish, maybe? Maybe, don’t even know. They say six months, so this could be April.”

Six months puts him right on the fringe of WrestleMania 42, set for April 18–19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, meaning even the conservative timeline still lines up with a potential Mania comeback.

Rollins was written off TV in October after being betrayed by his former Vision teammates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, a perfect setup for a storyline payoff if he’s cleared in time.

