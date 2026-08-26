Kali Armstrong is officially headed to WWE NXT Heatwave.

Armstrong faced NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on The CW, with a spot at Heatwave on the line.

The stipulation called for Armstrong to be added to the Women’s North American Championship and WWE Women’s Speed Championship unification match if she could defeat ZARIA.

Armstrong did just that, escaping ZARIA’s F-5 attempt and countering into a pinfall to score the victory.

As a result, the title unification bout at NXT Heatwave is now a Triple Threat match. ZARIA will put the NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line against Armstrong and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair, with the winner leaving with the unified championship.

NXT Heatwave takes place Sunday, August 30.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live WWE NXT Heatwave Results coverage.